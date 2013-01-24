Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
PureWave technology represents one of the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in technically difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
QLAB quantification software
Expand diagnostic information
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q‐Apps: GI 3D quantification (GI 3DQ), Region of interest (ROI), Intima media thickness evaluation (IMT), Cardiac motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Strain quantification (SQ), and MicroVascular imaging (MVI).
Wireless & wired DICOM
Wireless & wired DICOM for connectivity in any environment
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for excellent viewing in the most difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS. You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
Portable ultrasound
Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed
Getting high quality diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, in labor and delivery and at satellite clinics and screening events, in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality and compact size makes it the ideal choice where space is limited.
Beamforming
Digital broadband beamforming on a compact
The CX50 combines the broadband capabilities of a digital beamformer with the broadband signals produced by PureWave transducers. Now, even on a compact system, complete tissue signatures are captured, preserved, and displayed. The level of image quality is exceptional, allowing you to fully appreciate subtle anatomical details.
SmartExam
Reduce exam time by up to 50%
SmartExam protocols are easy‐to‐use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on‐screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increase efficiency and consistency of exams.
XRES
XRES brings a new level of clarity to compact ultrasound
Advanced XRES adaptive image processing reduces speckle, haze, and clutter, resulting in images virtually free from noise, with superb quality and edge definition. When SonoCT and XRES work in tandem, the subtlest of diagnostic features are enhanced, making it easy to achieve high clinical imaging in portable studies.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.