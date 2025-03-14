Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV for cardiovascular imaging is different. It packs powerful cardiac scanning performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need in a quick bedside check or complex exam. Compact 5500CV includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound in a compact design with proven workflow for valuable insights. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500CV is compact without compromise.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Supports confident interventions
Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Supports confident interventions
Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.