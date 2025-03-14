Zoektermen

NL
FR

Compact 5500CV

Premium compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV for cardiovascular imaging is different. It packs powerful cardiac scanning performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need in a quick bedside check or complex exam. Compact 5500CV includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound in a compact design with proven workflow for valuable insights. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500CV is compact without compromise.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Meer informatie
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Meer informatie
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Meer informatie
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Meer informatie
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Meer informatie
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Supports confident interventions
Supports confident interventions

Supports confident interventions

Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.

Supports confident interventions

Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.

Supports confident interventions

Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Meer informatie
Supports confident interventions
Supports confident interventions

Supports confident interventions

Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]

Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Meer informatie
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.
Meer informatie
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.
  • Bring care where needed
  • Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
  • Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
  • Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Meer informatie
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500CV offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Meer informatie
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Philips advanced ultrasound capabilities, imaging algorithms and cutting-edge technologies such as PureWave and xMatrix transducers offer exceptional image quality. The S12-4 transducer lets you confidently scan across pediatric cardiac and neonatal applications and demonstrates up to 27.2% improvement in lateral resolution and 11.7% increase in 2D resolution.[1,2] Bring 100% higher frame rates to TEE imaging with the xMatrix X8-2t transducer.[1,3] Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, along with Live xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you reach a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Meer informatie
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500CV, Philips EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Meer informatie
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[4] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for fast time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Meer informatie
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis
Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Reproducible, quantifiable measurements to speed diagnosis

Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results with advanced capabilities. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,5] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides robust and reproducible one-button GLS measurement. After performing 10 echo exams with Compact 5500CV, 80% of users agreed the application was fast and easy to use.[1]
Supports confident interventions
Supports confident interventions

Supports confident interventions

Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.

Supports confident interventions

Supports confident interventions
Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.

Supports confident interventions

Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Meer informatie
Supports confident interventions
Supports confident interventions

Supports confident interventions

Access exceptional 3D quantification tools, including 3DQ, 3DQ Advanced, 3D Auto MV and 3D Auto LAA. 3DQ allows for simple measurement of distance and area from a 3D volume. 3DQ Advanced provides 3D volumes and EF with no geometrical assumptions. 3D Auto MV provides semi-automatic dynamic quantitative analysis of mitral valve (MV) structures. 3D Auto LAA offers a solution for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing.
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]

Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Meer informatie
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5500CV features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[6]
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.
Meer informatie
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ CVx, Affiniti CVx and Compact 5500CV systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 41.1 cm / 16.2 in
Height
  • 8.6 cm / 3.4 in
Depth
  • 40.6 cm / 16.0 in
Weight
  • 10.57 kg/23.3 lb including internal battery
Monitor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD panel
Power
  • 100-140 V, ~50-60 Hz, 250 VA
AC adapter
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 HZ
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Power consumption
  • 310 VA
System battery
  • 14.4 VDC. 98 WH
AUX display port
  • 1920x1080 resolution
Connectors
  • Ethernet and two USB 3.0 connectors
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 48.8 cm x 48.8 cm / 19.2 in x 19.2 in
Vertical adjustment
  • 82 cm – 100.1 cm / 32.2 in - 39.3 in
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Other specification details
  • Integrated Ethernet connector
  • Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer
  • Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
  • Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
  • Two USB connectors
Power consumption
  • 660 VA max
  • depending on system configuration
Standard cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
  • Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Extended cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Small profile B/W video printer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 41.1 cm / 16.2 in
Height
  • 8.6 cm / 3.4 in
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 48.8 cm x 48.8 cm / 19.2 in x 19.2 in
Vertical adjustment
  • 82 cm – 100.1 cm / 32.2 in - 39.3 in
Bekijk alle specificaties
Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 41.1 cm / 16.2 in
Height
  • 8.6 cm / 3.4 in
Depth
  • 40.6 cm / 16.0 in
Weight
  • 10.57 kg/23.3 lb including internal battery
Monitor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD panel
Power
  • 100-140 V, ~50-60 Hz, 250 VA
AC adapter
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 HZ
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Power consumption
  • 310 VA
System battery
  • 14.4 VDC. 98 WH
AUX display port
  • 1920x1080 resolution
Connectors
  • Ethernet and two USB 3.0 connectors
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 48.8 cm x 48.8 cm / 19.2 in x 19.2 in
Vertical adjustment
  • 82 cm – 100.1 cm / 32.2 in - 39.3 in
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Other specification details
  • Integrated Ethernet connector
  • Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer
  • Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
  • Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
  • Two USB connectors
Power consumption
  • 660 VA max
  • depending on system configuration
Standard cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
  • Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Extended cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Small profile B/W video printer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • Results of case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • 1. Philips supportive claim evidence documented internally.
  • 2. Compared to CX50, calculated at a 5 cm depth.
  • 3. Compared to CX50.
  • 4. Contract required. Diagnostic use, remote access via mobile device or browser, multi-party feature and system-to-system connect require release 2.0 or higher. Not intended to be used with Q-Apps.
  • 5. Compared to the same measurements performed manually.
  • 6. https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/feature-detail/ultrasound-care-and-cleaning.
  • *Travel cases sold separately.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.