Zoektermen
Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point-of-care, and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5300 Series includes access to many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound systems in a compact design with proven workflow at the point of care. It’s compact without compromise.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
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Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Flash 5100 POC Pro delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care, including advanced cardiac capabilities. From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the POC. The next-step guidance for features such as AutoStrain EF for cardiac assessment empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis. Simplify and speed exams with customizable presets for efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
Product bekijken
From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the point of care. Flash Ultrasound System 5100 Point of Care delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care. Intuitive next-step guidance empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis at the POC to quickly get patients on the right care path. Simplify and speed up exams with customizable presets, ensuring greater efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
Product bekijken
Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a compact design to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point of care, cardiac and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5500 Series includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound and technology in a portable system with proven workflow for valuable insights at the bedside. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500 Series is compact without compromise.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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