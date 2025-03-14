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Compact 5300 Series

Premium compact ultrasound system

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Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point-of-care, and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5300 Series includes access to many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound systems in a compact design with proven workflow at the point of care. It’s compact without compromise.

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Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Meer informatie
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Meer informatie
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Meer informatie
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
Meer informatie
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Meer informatie
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Meer informatie
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]

Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Meer informatie
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.
Meer informatie
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.
  • Bring care where needed
  • Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
  • Access routine and advanced capabilities
  • See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Meer informatie
Bring care where needed
Bring care where needed

Bring care where needed

Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5300 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Meer informatie
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis

Compact 5300 Series offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with access to cutting-edge technologies like 3D quantification and AI-based solutions like Auto Measure.
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Access routine and advanced capabilities
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Meer informatie
Access routine and advanced capabilities
Access routine and advanced capabilities

Access routine and advanced capabilities

Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging and strain elastography across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
Meer informatie
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios

AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the PureWave V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1] FlexVue, TrueVue, aReveal and Auto Biometry provide additional insights for OB/GYN.
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Meer informatie
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work

Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5300 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Meer informatie
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan

Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]

Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Meer informatie
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices

Supports your infection control practices

Compact 5300 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.
Meer informatie
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio
Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across the Philips portfolio

Share transducers across Philips EPIQ, Affiniti and Compact 5300 Series systems to make the most of your ultrasound investment.

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Technische specificaties

Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 41.1 cm / 16.2 in
Height
  • 8.6 cm / 3.4 in
Depth
  • 40.6 cm / 16.0 in
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 48.8 cm x 48.8 cm / 19.2 in x 19.2 in
Vertical adjustment
  • 82 cm – 100.1 cm / 32.2 in - 39.3 in
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 41.1 cm / 16.2 in
Height
  • 8.6 cm / 3.4 in
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 48.8 cm x 48.8 cm / 19.2 in x 19.2 in
Vertical adjustment
  • 82 cm – 100.1 cm / 32.2 in - 39.3 in
Bekijk alle specificaties
Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 41.1 cm / 16.2 in
Height
  • 8.6 cm / 3.4 in
Depth
  • 40.6 cm / 16.0 in
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 48.8 cm x 48.8 cm / 19.2 in x 19.2 in
Vertical adjustment
  • 82 cm – 100.1 cm / 32.2 in - 39.3 in
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • 1. Philips supportive claim evidence documented internally.
  • 2. Compared to the same measurements performed manually.
  • 3. Contract required. Diagnostic use, remote access via mobile device or browser, multi-party feature and system-to-system connect require release 2.0 or higher. Not intended to be used with Q-Apps.
  • 4. https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/feature-detail/ultrasound-care-and-cleaning.
  • *Travel cases sold separately.
  • Results of case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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