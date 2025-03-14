Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a compact design to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point of care, cardiac and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5500 Series includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound and technology in a portable system with proven workflow for valuable insights at the bedside. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500 Series is compact without compromise.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Bring care where needed
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Designed to be robust and reliable, count on your system for the durability needed to help you deliver superb care no matter the setting. Compact 5500 Series offers award-winning mobility (recipient of both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design Award). Quickly boot up from transport mode for up to 2 hours of scanning with extended batteries. Scan comfortably with favorable system ergonomics, including the 10” adjustable touchscreen. Easily get your data where it needs to go with DICOM structured reporting. Choose a flexible configuration of laptop with cart and/or travel case.*
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Supports your ability to reach a definitive diagnosis
Compact 5500 offers application range, flexibility and standardized workflow suitable for bedside diagnostics across all hospital departments. See exam speed and consistency with cutting-edge technologies. Access instant insights with Philips imaging algorithms such as Auto Doppler, 3D quantification and AI-empowered Auto Measure. PureWave and xMatrix transducers allow for exceptional detail from deep abdominal views to superficial scans to cardiac (including Live 3D TEE) and OB/GYN imaging, and from small pediatric patients to technically challenging adult body types.
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Complete multispecialty and advanced imaging
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
Image confidently with routine and advanced capabilities such as 2D/3D/4D imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), strain elastography, MicroFlow Imaging and needle visualization across all general imaging, cardiac and OB/GYN applications. Enhance diagnostic confidence through premium ultrasound image quality with PureWave transducers. Capture more complete views to inform your decisions with Live xPlane Imaging, which allows you to create two full-resolution imaging planes simultaneously to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time as conventional 2D imaging.
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
See more, see clearly across clinical scenarios
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
Advanced transducer technology and AI-based solutions support consistency and high-quality results. See cardiac structure and function in real time with fast, reproducible and quantifiable results. AI-empowered Auto Measure offers consistent results and approximately 50% time-savings for routine cardiac 2D and Doppler measurements.[1,2] Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain provides one-button GLS measurement. For OB/GYN, visualize with fewer steps using the V9-2 one-transducer solution for first-, second- and third-trimester applications, as well as pelvic floor exams.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Familiarity streamlines how you’re able to work
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Leverage the shared architecture of Compact 5500 Series, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to potentially scan more patients, more quickly with proven workflow. Familiar user interfaces, touchscreens, features, workflow and remote service and updates support high productivity with the premium-level clarity you expect from Philips. 90% of users agree that the common UI and workflow shared with EPIQ and Affiniti may help reduce user training.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party[3] tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Recent studies determined that the use of Collaboration Live reduced exam time by 57%.[1]
Supports your infection control practices
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Supports your infection control practices
Compact 5500 Series features a sealed control panel that is responsive to a gloved touch and compatible with a range of disinfectants and cleaning solutions.[4]
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.