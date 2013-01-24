Page d'accueil
CX50 Échographe pour imagerie générale

CX50

Échographe pour imagerie générale

La technologie Premium améliore la qualité d’image des échographes compacts, vous n’avez ainsi plus à choisir entre performance et mobilité. Cet échographe répond aux exigences des examens les plus complexes et offre les mêmes performances qu’un système conventionnel, où que vous soyez.

Caractéristiques
PureWave

Technologie PureWave, accessible partout

La technologie PureWave constitue la plus grande innovation de ces 40 dernières années en termes de matériaux transducteurs piézoélectriques. Les cristaux se caractérisent notamment par leur pureté et leur homogénéité, ce qui les rend plus efficaces de 85 % par rapport aux matériaux piézoélectriques classiques. Cette technologie offre une meilleure pénétration pour les patients techniquement difficiles ainsi qu’une résolution extrêmement fine, et ce avec une seule sonde.
Formateur de faisceau

Formateur de faisceau numérique large bande dans un système compact

Le CX50 allie les performances d’un formateur de faisceau numérique large bande aux signaux large bande émis par les sondes PureWave. Désormais, même un système compact permet d’acquérir, de conserver et d’afficher la totalité des informations tissulaires. La grande qualité d’image ainsi obtenue vous permet de visualiser les détails anatomiques les plus infimes.
SonoCT

SonoCT offre une meilleure qualité d’image aux échographes compacts

Les protocoles SmartExam guidés par le système facilitent l’acquisition des coupes nécessaires à vos examens. Il a été cliniquement prouvé que ces protocoles réduisent la durée de l’examen de 50 % en diminuant le nombre de touches à activer et en vous signalant les coupes manquantes.
XRES

XRES offre une meilleure qualité d’image aux échographes compacts

Le traitement d’image adaptatif Advanced XRES réduit les artefacts liés au bruit de rétrodiffusion, le bruit de fond ainsi que les artefacts de parois. Vous obtenez ainsi des images presque sans bruit, offrant une qualité et une définition des contours remarquables. L’association des technologies SonoCT et XRES permet de mettre en évidence les informations diagnostiques les plus subtiles. Vous bénéficiez donc d’images cliniques de haute qualité en toutes circonstances.
Logiciel de quantification QLAB

Plus grande précision des informations diagnostiques

Le CX50 est équipé d’un ensemble de fonctionnalités d’analyse fournies par les différents modules du logiciel de quantification QLAB : Quantification Imagerie générale 3D (GI 3DQ), Région d’intérêt (ROI), Quantification de l’épaisseur intima-media (IMT), Quantification des mouvements cardiaques (CMQ) avec technologie “Speckle tracking”, Quantification de la déformation cardiaque (SQ) et enfin Imagerie microvasculaire (MVI).
Communication DICOM avec et sans fil

Échographe compact adapté à tout type d’environnement

Le CX50 est équipé d’un moniteur haute résolution qui offre une meilleure visualisation dans les environnements contraignants. Sa mise en route rapide vous permet de commencer vos examens sans perdre de temps. La communication DICOM avec et sans fil assure une grande souplesse de connexion à votre système PACS. Vous pouvez également exporter des données sur support DVD et USB avec un viewer (ou logiciel de lecture au format DICOM) intégré.
SmartExam

Réduction de la durée de l’examen jusqu’à 50 %

Les protocoles SmartExam sont des guides personnalisables faciles à utiliser conçus pour vous aider à effectuer des examens complets sur chaque patient. Le menu s’affichant à l’écran guide l’utilisateur dans l’acquisition des incidences requises pour un type d’examen, insère automatiquement les annotations et crée le rapport. Ainsi, vous gagnez du temps, réduisez le nombre de mouvements répétitifs et améliorez l’efficacité et l’homogénéité des examens.
Post-traitement

Ajustement des examens à l’aide des données natives actives

Le CX50 enregistre les données natives actives afin que vous puissiez ajuster pratiquement tous les paramètres d’acquisition des images, clips ou données 2D et Doppler mémorisées. Les images peuvent être réajustées pendant ou après l’examen, pour des informations diagnostiques plus précises et des examens plus courts.
Échographe mobile (intro)

Un échographe mobile pour des résultats rapides

De nombreux facteurs compliquent l’obtention des données diagnostiques provenant d’appareils mobiles. Vous pouvez désormais bénéficier de la qualité d’image dont vous avez besoin pour un diagnostic fiable, où que vous soyez. Utilisez l’échographe CX50 au bloc opératoire, en unités de soins intensifs, dans les centres d’imagerie, pour les opérations de dépistage, voire aux urgences ou encore en unités de soins intensifs néonataux et pédiatriques. Grâce à sa qualité d’image, il permet d’examiner les patients dans un état critique nécessitant une intervention rapide, dans un environnement où l’espace est restreint et les équipements encombrants.
Sur chariot

Sur chariot

Mobile et maniable, le CX50 est installé sur chariot et peut être déplacé dans tout l’hôpital. L’échographe et son chariot forment un ensemble ergonomique, compact, léger et réglable en hauteur. Vous pouvez le verrouiller et le faire pivoter rapidement afin d’être opérationnel et obtenir des résultats Premium où que vous soyez. Il s’avère très utile pour réaliser des examens dans des endroits où l’espace est restreint, notamment aux urgences, en unité de cardiologie, en unité de soins intensifs néonataux, au bloc opératoire ainsi qu’au chevet du patient.
Transportable à la main

Performances Premium au bloc opératoire

Étant donné les avancées constantes réalisées dans le domaine de l’imagerie, les cliniciens souhaitent également pouvoir en profiter lors des interventions chirurgicales. Cela est désormais possible avec les images en temps réel et ce, sans nécessiter d’équipement encombrant ni exposer les patients à une dose de rayons supplémentaire.
En déplacement hors milieux hospitaliers

En déplacement hors milieux hospitaliers

Le CX50 est particulièrement adapté en cas d’interventions sur plusieurs sites. En effet, sa mallette de transport vous permet de l’emporter sur tous les sites cliniques. Le personnel soignant est désormais en mesure de fournir une grande qualité d’image pour les examens réalisés en cabinet privés, centres de dépistage et structures mobiles.
Performances Premium au bloc opératoire

Performances Premium au bloc opératoire

Le CX50 est compatible avec les sondes spécifiquement conçues pour les interventions chirurgicales vasculaires et abdominales, apportant ainsi une valeur ajoutée et des performances Premium au sein du bloc opératoire. Avec ses dimensions et sa grande maniabilité, il est particulièrement adapté aux espaces restreints tels que le bloc opératoire. De plus, ses performances haut de gamme vous permettent d’explorer les sites d’incision en toute confiance.

