Zoektermen
EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
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|Weight
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|Monitor size
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|Degrees of movement
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|Height adjustment
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Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, and new robust & reproducible AIUS quantification.
Product bekijken
Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing multi-vendor data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
Product bekijken
Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter was developed to challenge the standard of care for electrophysiology and structural heart disease. As the first ICE catheter to miniaturize the same 3D imaging technology that powers transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), VeriSight Pro clearly guides physicians in 2D and 3D imaging giving them more confidence and control in interventional procedures(1-3)
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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