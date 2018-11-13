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EPIQ CVxi

Premium interventional cardiology ultrasound system

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EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.

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The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
Meer informatie
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
EPIQ CVxi: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

3D Markers
Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Meer informatie
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
Meer informatie
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.
Meer informatie
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.
Meer informatie
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.
Meer informatie
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.
EPIQ CVxi: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
EPIQ CVxi: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
EPIQ CVxi: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Meer informatie
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Meer informatie
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
  • The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
  • EPIQ CVxi: 3D Markers
  • 3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
  • 3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
Bekijk alle kenmerken
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
Meer informatie
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
EPIQ CVxi: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

3D Markers
Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Meer informatie
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
Meer informatie
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.
Meer informatie
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together. EchoNavigator provides automated fusion of echo and X-ray images, automated markers for context and guidance, and up to three different echo views simultaneously.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.
Meer informatie
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE and TEE transducers.
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.
Meer informatie
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro

VeriSight Pro offers 2D and 3D imaging with EPIQ CVxi. Together, they develop comprehensive guidance solution with options for every need. VeriSight Pro allows you to provide exceptional care, simplify procedural workflows, and navigate procedures with ease.
EPIQ CVxi: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
EPIQ CVxi: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
EPIQ CVxi: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVxi: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Meer informatie
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

Philips X8-2t and VeriSight Pro now have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Meer informatie
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Bekijk alle specificaties
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
  • EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • *Based on responses from 38 respondents.
  • **Results obtained during user demonstrations performed in December 2017 with the EPIQ CVx and the iE33 systems. The research was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective engineering consultancy and user interface design company. The tests involved 42 clinicians from 17 countries. The various types of cardiac customer segments represented were adult diagnostics and interventional, adult diagnostics, and pediatric diagnostics and interventional.
  • ***Clinical performance and safety have not been established for some features which have 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the USA.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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