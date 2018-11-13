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EPIQ CVx

Premium cardiology ultrasound system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, and new robust & reproducible AIUS quantification.

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EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
Meer informatie
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

3D Markers
Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Meer informatie
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
Meer informatie
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Meer informatie
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Meer informatie
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Meer informatie
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
  • EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
  • EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
  • Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
  • EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Bekijk alle kenmerken
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: 2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced

Offers fast, reproducible results for easy comparison of LV functional data to improve workflow and save time in LV assessments. 2D Auto EF supports non-contrast images, and 2D Auto EF Advanced uses AI to support the quantification of contrast and non-contrast images.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Meer informatie
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification

Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings. AI provides full functionality without EKG.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
Meer informatie
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

3D Markers
Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
Meer informatie
EPIQ CVx: 3D Markers
3D Markers

3D Markers

Graphic markers can be placed within a 3D Volume or MPR while in MultiVue to streamline tracking of structural points of interest. 3D Markers facilitate greater efficiency during echo-guided procedures and allow for detailed annotation of complex anatomy.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Meer informatie
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
Meer informatie
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Meer informatie
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

nSight Plus expansion to key transducers

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Meer informatie
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficiencies in TEE workflows

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Meer informatie
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Technische specificaties

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Bekijk alle specificaties
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
  • EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • ***Clinical performance and safety have not been established for some features which have 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the USA.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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