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Arrêté
CAM295BL/00
Immortaliser et partager les grands moments, très facilement
Réaliser des clichés et des vidéos Full HD est un jeu d'enfant avec ce caméscope ESee CAM300. Son écran tactile 3” offre un contrôle intuitif, tandis que les fonctions d'édition et Quick Impression vous permettent de partager immédiatement, sur un téléviseur ou en ligne.
4.2
sur 6
5
Avis
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder