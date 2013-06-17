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Caméra HD

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Avis

Immortaliser et partager les grands moments, très facilement

Réaliser des clichés et des vidéos Full HD est un jeu d'enfant avec ce caméscope ESee CAM300. Son écran tactile 3” offre un contrôle intuitif, tandis que les fonctions d'édition et Quick Impression vous permettent de partager immédiatement, sur un téléviseur ou en ligne.

Voir tous les avantages

Avec écran de commande tactile

Immortaliser et partager les grands moments, très facilement

Design fin et compact pour tenir dans la poche

Prise USB intégrée pour une connexion facile à votre PC/Mac

Prise USB intégrée pour une connexion facile à votre PC/Mac

Durée de vie de la batterie ultralongue pour une autonomie accrue

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Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.2

sur 6

5

Avis

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CAM295BL HD camcorder

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