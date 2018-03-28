Zoektermen
Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal, an obstetrics information management solution, is designed to provide comprehensive coverage across the obstetrical care continuum—from the first antepartum visit to delivery, and postpartum follow-up visits.
As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹, or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.
Simple activities like finding a comfortable position or even just walking around can be quite challenging for a mother-to-be connected to a maternal and fetal monitor. As a caregiver, you want to make your patients comfortable, and offer flexibility, while you focus on the most important factor - their well being. Avalon CL provides all of this, and more.
