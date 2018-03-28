Zoektermen

Avalon FM20

Fetal Monitor

Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.

Large, intuitive color display
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

NST Trace Interpretation
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

Triplet monitoring option
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

Smart transducers
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.

Variety of readings
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; and an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Reliability features
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

External touch display option
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Meer informatie
Battery
Operating time (optional)
  • Up to four hour(s)
Care stage
  • Antepartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Not for diagnostic use
  • MECG
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • N/A
Maternal parameters
  • MECG, NIBP, Pulse
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
NST timer
  • Standard
Data buffer
  • Up to one hour(s)
Weight without battery option
  • 11.2 lbs/5.1 kg
Weight with battery option
  • 11.7 lbs/5.3 kg
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Optional
