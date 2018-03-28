Zoektermen
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
External touch display option for flexibility
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
External touch display option for flexibility
As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹, or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.
