Zoektermen
The FM50 is intended for more complex antepartum and intrapartum cases and measures fetal heart rate (including noninvasive triplet monitoring), provides alarms, and supports direct fetal ECG. Maternal parameters include toco, intrauterine pressure, blood pressure, pulse rate, pulse oximetry, ECG, an alternative form factor, two dedicated rear tele sockets, and a VGA output for an external display.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Reliability features provide additional support
Reliability features provide additional support
Reliability features provide additional support
Reliability features provide additional support
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Reliability features provide additional support
Reliability features provide additional support
Reliability features provide additional support
Reliability features provide additional support
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Waveforms displayed
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|Video out interface
|
|Rear interface for Avalon CTS
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight of system
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Waveforms displayed
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Waveforms displayed
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|Video out interface
|
|Rear interface for Avalon CTS
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight of system
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range for the use of Avalon CL transducers and Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and Patch via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The Avalon Cableless solution combines convenience and versatility with ease of use, freeing the mother from cables during all stages of care, especially in labor and delivery.
Product bekijken
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Product bekijken
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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