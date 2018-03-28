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Avalon FM50

Fetal monitor

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The FM50 is intended for more complex antepartum and intrapartum cases and measures fetal heart rate (including noninvasive triplet monitoring), provides alarms, and supports direct fetal ECG. Maternal parameters include toco, intrauterine pressure, blood pressure, pulse rate, pulse oximetry, ECG, an alternative form factor, two dedicated rear tele sockets, and a VGA output for an external display.

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Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Meer informatie
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Meer informatie
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Meer informatie
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Meer informatie
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.
Meer informatie
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Meer informatie
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Meer informatie
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Meer informatie
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.
Meer informatie
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.
  • Extensive fetal parameters
  • IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
  • Large, intuitive color display
  • Reliability features
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Meer informatie
Extensive fetal parameters
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed

For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Meer informatie
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care

The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Meer informatie
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status

The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Meer informatie
Reliability features
Reliability features provide additional support

Reliability features provide additional support

With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.
Meer informatie
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection

Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification and allows automated maternal pulse detection via the Toco MP transducer without the need to monitor maternal SpO2 or ECG separately.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Meer informatie
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities

Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Meer informatie
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility

External touch display option for flexibility

The optional external touch display gives caregivers flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Meer informatie
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation

Smart transducers to simplify operation

The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.
Meer informatie
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding

This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement. Maternal SpO2 monitoring is included as standard.

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

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Brochure (3)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Waveforms displayed
  • DECG, MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Maternal parameters
  • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, SpO2
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Video out interface
  • Optional
Rear interface for Avalon CTS
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST timer
  • Standard
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hour(s)
Weight
Weight
Weight of system
  • &lt;19.8 lbs/&lt;9.0 kg
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard
General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Waveforms displayed
  • DECG, MECG
Bekijk alle specificaties
General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Waveforms displayed
  • DECG, MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Maternal parameters
  • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, SpO2
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Video out interface
  • Optional
Rear interface for Avalon CTS
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST timer
  • Standard
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hour(s)
Weight
Weight
Weight of system
  • &lt;19.8 lbs/&lt;9.0 kg
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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