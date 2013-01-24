Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Avalon Moniteur fœtal

Avalon FM50

Moniteur fœtal

Trouver des produits similaires

Les moniteurs de surveillance fœtale et maternelle Avalon FM sont les seuls appareils Philips à proposer une détection automatique de la coïncidence (via un algorithme de vérification croisée) à l’aide de la technologie Smart Pulse. Celle-ci mesure séparément les fréquences cardiaques fœtale et maternelle afin d’obtenir un diagnostic plus fiable.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Paramètres fœtaux étendus

Paramètres fœtaux étendus pour des informations plus détaillées

Le moniteur Avalon FM50 fournit, pour les cas plus complexes, divers paramètres fœtaux, mesurés par voie externe ou invasive : ultrasons, mouvements fœtaux, rythme cardiaque fœtal par électrocardiogramme direct, capteur Toco et pression intra-utérine, ainsi qu’un ECG, la mesure de la SpO2, de la fréquence de pouls et de la pression artérielle de la mère.
Interprétation des tracés du TRF

Interprétation des tracés du TRF pour une plus grande efficacité

L’application intégrée d’interprétation des tracés de TRF, destinée à faciliter la prise de décision clinique lors de la surveillance antepartum et intrapartum, permet d’optimiser l’efficacité des soins en identifiant les tracés nécessitant une analyse plus approfondie par l’obstétricien.
Smart Pulse

Smart Pulse : détection automatique de la coïncidence

La technologie Smart Pulse comprend un algorithme de vérification croisée permettant de détecter automatiquement la fréquence du pouls maternel à l’aide du capteur Toco MP, sans avoir à surveiller séparément la SpO2 ou l’ECG maternels.
Large gamme de mesures

Large gamme de mesures pour un suivi complet

Ce moniteur de surveillance antepartum et intrapartum offre un large éventail de mesures : mesure séparée du pouls maternel ; surveillance intégrée de la fréquence de pouls et de la pression artérielle maternelles ; surveillance par voie externe du rythme cardiaque fœtal, de l’activité utérine et des mouvements du fœtus ; ensemble de paramètres mesurés par voie invasive, tels que le rythme cardiaque fœtal par électrocardiogramme direct et la pression utérine. La surveillance de la SpO2 maternelle fait partie des fonctions incluses par défaut.
Compatible avec IntelliSpace Perinatal

Compatible avec IntelliSpace Perinatal pour une prise en charge continue

Le moniteur fœtal Avalon FM50 se connecte au système de gestion et de surveillance des données obstétricales Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal. Vous pouvez ainsi suivre l’ensemble du parcours de soins : de la première consultation prénatale à l’accouchement, en passant par le suivi post-partum, les visites en pouponnière, la sortie et les consultations de suivi post-partum.
Avalon CL

Avalon CL, pour une plus grande liberté de mouvement

Le système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil Avalon (CL) permet aux patientes de se déplacer jusqu’à 100 mètres de la station d’accueil, sans interrompre la surveillance continue effectuée par l’équipe soignante. Il transmet également les données au système IntelliSpace Perinatal afin d’alimenter le dossier patient.
Surveillance de triplés (en option)

Fonctionnalités étendues : surveillance de triplés (en option)

Seuls les moniteurs Avalon série FM vous permettent de surveiller des triplés depuis un même moniteur, en utilisant la même fréquence acoustique. Ces moniteurs uniques répondent ainsi à une grande variété de besoins cliniques.
Écran tactile externe de base

Écran tactile externe pour plus de flexibilité

L’écran tactile externe peut être facilement consulté par le personnel soignant.
Fiabilité

Plus de fiabilité pour faciliter la prise en charge

Grâce à la mémoire interne, la batterie, l’interface LAN, les capteurs performants et l’écran tactile couleur des moniteurs fœtaux Philips Avalon série FM, les données circulent en continu.
Grand écran couleur intuitif

Grand écran couleur intuitif pour un affichage clair

L’écran couleur lumineux affiche les chiffres et graphiques en grand format, afin de faciliter le suivi des courbes d’ECG maternelles et fœtales.
Capteurs intelligents

Capteurs intelligents pour une plus grande simplicité d’utilisation

Les capteurs intelligents sont équipés d’une fonction de reconnaissance automatique et d’un voyant d’identification à DEL, vous permettant d’identifier instantanément quel capteur est branché. Par ailleurs, lorsque le capteur est connecté, l’écran affiche automatiquement les données au format approprié, ce qui facilite le travail du personnel soignant.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand