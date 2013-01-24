Les moniteurs de surveillance fœtale et maternelle Avalon FM sont les seuls appareils Philips à proposer une détection automatique de la coïncidence (via un algorithme de vérification croisée) à l’aide de la technologie Smart Pulse. Celle-ci mesure séparément les fréquences cardiaques fœtale et maternelle afin d’obtenir un diagnostic plus fiable.