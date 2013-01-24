Termes recherchés
Le système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil Avalon (CL) est utilisé pendant le travail et l’accouchement. Il offre ainsi la flexibilité et la mobilité dont les mères et l’équipe soignante ont besoin, tout en assurant un monitorage fœtal et maternel continu, en tout confort.
Dispositif compact et portable pour plus de flexibilité
Technologie avancée pour une transmission continue des données
Capteurs sans fil intelligents pour plus de mobilité
Compatible avec IntelliSpace Perinatal pour une prise en charge continue
Connectivité sans fil pour une plus grande liberté de mouvement
