Avalon Système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil

Avalon Système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil (CL)

Système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil

Le système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil Avalon (CL) est utilisé pendant le travail et l’accouchement. Il offre ainsi la flexibilité et la mobilité dont les mères et l’équipe soignante ont besoin, tout en assurant un monitorage fœtal et maternel continu, en tout confort.

Dispositif compact et portable

Dispositif compact et portable pour plus de flexibilité

Le système Avalon CL est un dispositif compact pouvant être posé sur un chariot ou dans un tiroir à côtés des moniteurs Philips. Il permet de mesurer les mouvements et la fréquence cardiaque du fœtus, l’activité utérine ainsi que le rythme cardiaque maternel.
Technologie de communication avancée

Technologie avancée pour une transmission continue des données

Le système Avalon CL a été conçu pour offrir une grande liberté de mouvement aux patientes pendant le travail et ainsi leur permettre de choisir la position la plus adaptée pour l’accouchement, tout en fournissant instantanément les informations dont vous avez besoin. Sa technologie de communication avancée transmet les données sur l’état de santé de la patiente à l’équipe soignante en continu, sans l’obliger à rester couchée.
Capteurs sans fil intelligents

Capteurs sans fil intelligents pour plus de mobilité

Le système Avalon CL est équipé de capteurs sans fil intelligents. Ceux-ci sont ergonomiques, doux et souples afin d’assurer un confort optimal. Ils sont également étanches et peuvent ainsi être utilisés dans le bain ou sous la douche. Lorsque le capteur est branché, l’écran affiche automatiquement les informations au bon format, permettant ainsi au personnel soignant de se concentrer sur la patiente et non sur les réglages du système.
Compatible avec IntelliSpace Perinatal

Compatible avec IntelliSpace Perinatal pour une prise en charge continue

Le système Avalon CL est compatible avec tous les moniteurs fœtaux Philips (Avalon FM 50, FM40, FM30 et FM20, rev. J minimum) ainsi qu’avec IntelliSpace Perinatal, le système de gestion des données obstétricales Philips. Vous pouvez ainsi suivre l’ensemble du parcours de soins : de la première consultation prénatale au travail, en passant par l’accouchement, le suivi post-partum et les visites en pouponnière.
Connectivité sans fil

Connectivité sans fil pour une plus grande liberté de mouvement

Lorsque le système de capteurs fœtaux sans fil Avalon (CL) est connecté à un moniteur fœtal Philips, les patientes peuvent se déplacer jusqu’à 100 mètres de la station d’accueil, sans interrompre la surveillance continue effectuée par l’équipe soignante. Il transmet également les données au système IntelliSpace Perinatal afin d’alimenter le dossier patient.

