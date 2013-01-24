Termes recherchés
Les moniteurs de surveillance fœtale et maternelle Avalon FM sont les seuls appareils Philips à proposer une détection automatique de la coïncidence (via un algorithme de vérification croisée) à l’aide de la technologie Smart Pulse. Celle-ci mesure séparément les fréquences cardiaques fœtale et maternelle afin d’obtenir un diagnostic plus fiable.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Interprétation des tracés du TRF pour une plus grande efficacité
Plus de fiabilité grâce à un fonctionnement continu
Smart Pulse : détection automatique de la coïncidence
Large gamme de mesures pour un suivi complet
Compatible avec IntelliSpace Perinatal pour une prise en charge continue
Avalon CL, pour une plus grande liberté de mouvement
Fonctionnalités étendues : surveillance de triplés (en option)
Écran tactile externe pour plus de flexibilité
Grand écran couleur intuitif pour un affichage clair
Capteurs intelligents pour une plus grande simplicité d’utilisation
