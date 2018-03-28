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Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution

Cableless fetal and maternal pod with adhesive patch

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As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹, or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.

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Kenmerken
A change of technology
Innovation to give you choice

Innovation to give you choice

Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.

Innovation to give you choice

Innovation to give you choice
Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.

Innovation to give you choice

Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
Meer informatie
A change of technology
Innovation to give you choice

Innovation to give you choice

Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
Abdominal parameters
Additional labels to avoid confusion

Additional labels to avoid confusion

The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.

Additional labels to avoid confusion

Additional labels to avoid confusion
The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.

Additional labels to avoid confusion

The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.
Meer informatie
Abdominal parameters
Additional labels to avoid confusion

Additional labels to avoid confusion

The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.
Parallel measurement
No need for gaps in documentation

No need for gaps in documentation

You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.

No need for gaps in documentation

No need for gaps in documentation
You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.

No need for gaps in documentation

You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.
Meer informatie
Parallel measurement
No need for gaps in documentation

No need for gaps in documentation

You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.
Uses existing interfacing
Convenient and familiar handling

Convenient and familiar handling

In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.

Convenient and familiar handling

Convenient and familiar handling
In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.

Convenient and familiar handling

In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.
Meer informatie
Uses existing interfacing
Convenient and familiar handling

Convenient and familiar handling

In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.
Digital from pod to display
Reliable cableless connections

Reliable cableless connections

As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.

Reliable cableless connections

Reliable cableless connections
As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.

Reliable cableless connections

As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.
Meer informatie
Digital from pod to display
Reliable cableless connections

Reliable cableless connections

As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.
  • A change of technology
  • Abdominal parameters
  • Parallel measurement
  • Uses existing interfacing
Bekijk alle kenmerken
A change of technology
Innovation to give you choice

Innovation to give you choice

Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.

Innovation to give you choice

Innovation to give you choice
Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.

Innovation to give you choice

Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
Meer informatie
A change of technology
Innovation to give you choice

Innovation to give you choice

Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
Abdominal parameters
Additional labels to avoid confusion

Additional labels to avoid confusion

The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.

Additional labels to avoid confusion

Additional labels to avoid confusion
The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.

Additional labels to avoid confusion

The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.
Meer informatie
Abdominal parameters
Additional labels to avoid confusion

Additional labels to avoid confusion

The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.
Parallel measurement
No need for gaps in documentation

No need for gaps in documentation

You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.

No need for gaps in documentation

No need for gaps in documentation
You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.

No need for gaps in documentation

You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.
Meer informatie
Parallel measurement
No need for gaps in documentation

No need for gaps in documentation

You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.
Uses existing interfacing
Convenient and familiar handling

Convenient and familiar handling

In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.

Convenient and familiar handling

Convenient and familiar handling
In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.

Convenient and familiar handling

In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.
Meer informatie
Uses existing interfacing
Convenient and familiar handling

Convenient and familiar handling

In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.
Digital from pod to display
Reliable cableless connections

Reliable cableless connections

As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.

Reliable cableless connections

Reliable cableless connections
As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.

Reliable cableless connections

As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.
Meer informatie
Digital from pod to display
Reliable cableless connections

Reliable cableless connections

As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly. The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 10–40°C (50–104°F)
Operating humidity
  • less than 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500–3000 m (-1640–9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 10–35°C (50–95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20–60°C (-4–140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • less than 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500–13100 m (-1640–43000 ft)
Performance: aFHR
Performance: aFHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 60–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Performance: aHR
Performance: aHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 40–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Performance: aToco
Performance: aToco
Measurement method
  • Uterine electromyography
Measurement range
  • 0–500 μV
Resolution
  • 0–255 levels representing 100% of the full scale
Accuracy
  • ±5%
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 0.07 kg (0.15 lb)
Size (W x H x D)
  • 63 x 20 x 49 mm (2.5 x 0.8 x 1.9 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with battery gauge and cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • min. 16 hours
Battery life
  • greater than 500 charge-discharge cycles or longer than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • ≥1 year at 25°C (77°F) (battery should be charged to 40–50% every 6 months)
Battery recharging time
  • 100% charged ≤3.0 h
Water ingress protection code
  • IP 67 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 30 minutes)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only
Degree of protection against electrical shock
  • Type CF
Pod identification
  • Optical signal element (finder LED)
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 10–40°C (50–104°F)
Operating humidity
  • less than 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Performance: aFHR
Performance: aFHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 60–240 bpm
Bekijk alle specificaties
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 10–40°C (50–104°F)
Operating humidity
  • less than 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500–3000 m (-1640–9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 10–35°C (50–95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20–60°C (-4–140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • less than 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500–13100 m (-1640–43000 ft)
Performance: aFHR
Performance: aFHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 60–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Performance: aHR
Performance: aHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 40–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Performance: aToco
Performance: aToco
Measurement method
  • Uterine electromyography
Measurement range
  • 0–500 μV
Resolution
  • 0–255 levels representing 100% of the full scale
Accuracy
  • ±5%
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 0.07 kg (0.15 lb)
Size (W x H x D)
  • 63 x 20 x 49 mm (2.5 x 0.8 x 1.9 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with battery gauge and cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • min. 16 hours
Battery life
  • greater than 500 charge-discharge cycles or longer than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • ≥1 year at 25°C (77°F) (battery should be charged to 40–50% every 6 months)
Battery recharging time
  • 100% charged ≤3.0 h
Water ingress protection code
  • IP 67 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 30 minutes)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only
Degree of protection against electrical shock
  • Type CF
Pod identification
  • Optical signal element (finder LED)
  • ¹ Cohen WR, Hayes-Gill B. . Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2014 Jun ; 93 (6) : 590-5.
  • Avalon Beltless Solution has been clinically evaluated in the following studies:
  • Fox, D., Coddington, R., Scarf, V. et al. Harnessing technology to enable all women mobility in labour and birth: feasibility of implementing beltless non-invasive fetal ECG applying the NASSS framework. Pilot Feasibility Stud 7, 214 (2021). DOI: 10.1186/s40814-021-00953-6
  • Fox, D., Coddington, R., Scarf, V. Wanting to be 'with woman', not with machine: Midwives' experiences of caring for women being continuously monitored in labour. Women and birth 35(4), 387-393. DOI: 10.1016/j.wombi.2021.09.002
  • C Reis de Carvalho, P Nogueira, D Ayres-de-Campos. Quality of fetal heart rate monitoring with transabdominal fetal ECG during maternal movement in labor: A prospective study. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica 2022. DOI: 10.1111/aogs.14434
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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