Zoektermen
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This next-generation image guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.
Contact aanvragen
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Obtain complex views
Enhance visibility
Perform diverse cases
Simplify set-up and operation
Control all tasks table side
Enjoy easy workflow
Boost productivity
Manage dose efficiently
Significantly lower dose
Improve communication
Increase return on investment
A lifetime of benefits
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand