Azurion 7 B20/12 Image guided therapy system

Azurion 7 B20/12

Image guided therapy system

Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This next-generation image guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance. These include Stentboost, XperCT, our Navigator guidance solutions such as Heartnavigator and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Obtain complex views

The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Enhance visibility

With the 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Perform diverse cases

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Simplify set-up and operation

The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases and users. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets include pediatric protocols and X-ray dose settings and user-specified settings to facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
Control all tasks table side

Easily display pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications on FlexVision Pro*. Control all of this via a seamless mouse over at table side. With a single click you can capture screenshots and store them in the patient file. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
Enjoy easy workflow

For cardiac and vascular cases, this system is designed to make procedures flow quickly and easily. Visibility and guidance during procedures are enhanced thanks to the black background on the user interface and backlit icons on controls. Collimate with a fingertip on the Touch Screen Module*. Use the standardized user interface to rotate and train medical staff easily.
Boost productivity

FlexSpot* enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently

Save time and manage X-ray dose with the system’s dedicated settings for pediatric and electrophysiology cases. In addition, our Dual Fluoro options let you magnify live fluoroscopic images two times without increasing dose. The MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Panning on LIH and Philips DoseAware further aim to have a positive impact on dose.
Significantly lower dose

This system includes ClarityIQ technology that provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our DoseWise suite of radiation dose management solutions.
Improve communication

Clear two-way communication during procedures helps reduce preparation errors and speed response. With this system, communication becomes clear-cut; a large mouse pointer is visible on your live image in the exam and control room to aid communication between all team members.
Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and enhance the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.

