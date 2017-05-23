mDIXON Quant MR clinical application

mDIXON Quant brings a fast and simple 3D procedure for non-invasive liver fat quantification by providing high quality 3D fat fraction maps of the whole liver, even for short T2*, with high accuracy (± 3.5%) and reproducibility (± 1.4%)¹ allowing you to expand your MRI capabilities. T2*/R2* relaxation maps are provided to further help your diagnostic assessment.