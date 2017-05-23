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mDIXON Quant

MR clinical application

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mDIXON Quant brings a fast and simple 3D procedure for non-invasive liver fat quantification by providing high quality 3D fat fraction maps of the whole liver, even for short T2*, with high accuracy (± 3.5%) and reproducibility (± 1.4%)¹ allowing you to expand your MRI capabilities. T2*/R2* relaxation maps are provided to further help your diagnostic assessment.

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  • ¹Accuracy and reproducibility were assessed using a reference liver protocol, on fat phantoms [range: 0-100%]. Reproducibility assessed over systems.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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