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SWIp

MR Clinical application

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SWIp has a high sensitivity to enhance contrast for deoxygenated (venous) blood or calcium deposits and may help you, when used in combination with other clinical information, in the diagnosis of various neurological pathologies. SWIp offers high resolution 3D susceptibility weighted brain imaging allowing you to easily integrate it into your mainstream practice.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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