Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 1.1 m (3.6 ft)

Pulse oximetry supplies

Designed for use with Philips SpO₂ monitors and sensors, the M1943A 8-pin adapter cable is 1.1 m (3.6 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets. It can be used with these sensors: M1131A, M1132A, M1133A, M1134A, M1140A, M1191T, M1192T, M1193T and M1196T.

Sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1131A; M1132A; M1133A; M1134A; M1901B; M1902B; M1903B; M1904B; M1191T; M1192T; M1193T; M1196T
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

