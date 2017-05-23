Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor

The Philips M1132A infant wrap sensor is a low-adhesive, single-patient use SpO₂ sensor. Manufactured without latex and made of a soft yet durable fabric that is designed to be gentle on the skin, it can be used on fingers or toes of infants ranging from 3 - 10 kg (6.6 – 22 lbs).

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