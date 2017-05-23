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Single-patient, adult and pediatric SpO₂ clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

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The disposable Philips M1131A adult and pediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).

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Study shows nurse preference¹

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.
Simplifies inventory management

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
  • Study shows nurse preference¹
  • Simplifies inventory management
  • Reduces signal interference
  • Rigorously tested
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Study shows nurse preference¹

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.
Simplifies inventory management

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.

Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory

Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Brochure (6)

Brochure

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Brochure (6)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Brochure (6)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >20 kg (>44 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .780 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >20 kg (>44 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .780 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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