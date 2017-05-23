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Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

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The Philips M1132A infant wrap sensor is a low-adhesive, single-patient use SpO₂ sensor. Manufactured without latex and made of a soft yet durable fabric that is designed to be gentle on the skin, it can be used on fingers or toes of infants ranging from 3 - 10 kg (6.6 – 22 lbs).

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Designed with comfort in mind

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.
Reapply as needed

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
  • Designed with comfort in mind
  • Reapply as needed
  • Service and support
  • Reduces signal interference
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Designed with comfort in mind

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.
Reapply as needed

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Infant
Application Site
  • Finger ; Toe
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 3 - 10 kg (6.6 - 22 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellcor Adapter Cable Required with N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40, GE Adapter Cable Required with GE Dinamap Pro400 V1
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .959 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A; M1943AL
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Infant
Application Site
  • Finger ; Toe
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellcor Adapter Cable Required with N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40, GE Adapter Cable Required with GE Dinamap Pro400 V1
Bekijk alle specificaties
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Infant
Application Site
  • Finger ; Toe
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 3 - 10 kg (6.6 - 22 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellcor Adapter Cable Required with N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40, GE Adapter Cable Required with GE Dinamap Pro400 V1
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .959 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A; M1943AL
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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