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Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor with mid-point connector

Pulse oximetry supplies

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The Philips M1191T SpO₂ glove sensor features a mid-point connector for efficient transfer from a bedside to a transport or mobile patient monitor. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). This durable, comfortable sensor is manufactured without latex and supports cost-effective oxygen saturation measurement.

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Durable and easy-to-clean

Made to last

The M1191T sensor is extremely durable, and may be used many times during its long lifespan. The medical grade silicone can be easily cleaned with widely-available disinfectant solutions

Made to last

The M1191T sensor is extremely durable, and may be used many times during its long lifespan. The medical grade silicone can be easily cleaned with widely-available disinfectant solutions

Made to last

The M1191T sensor is extremely durable, and may be used many times during its long lifespan. The medical grade silicone can be easily cleaned with widely-available disinfectant solutions
Efficient transfer

Mid-point connector

The M1191T sensor’s mid-point connector makes it easy and efficient to continue using the sensor as patients move among bedside, transport, and mobile monitors. Simply disconnect the monitor at the T-connector and change monitors without creating a long, unmanageable cable length.

Mid-point connector

The M1191T sensor’s mid-point connector makes it easy and efficient to continue using the sensor as patients move among bedside, transport, and mobile monitors. Simply disconnect the monitor at the T-connector and change monitors without creating a long, unmanageable cable length.

Mid-point connector

The M1191T sensor’s mid-point connector makes it easy and efficient to continue using the sensor as patients move among bedside, transport, and mobile monitors. Simply disconnect the monitor at the T-connector and change monitors without creating a long, unmanageable cable length.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
  • Durable and easy-to-clean
  • Efficient transfer
  • Service and support
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Durable and easy-to-clean

Made to last

The M1191T sensor is extremely durable, and may be used many times during its long lifespan. The medical grade silicone can be easily cleaned with widely-available disinfectant solutions

Made to last

The M1191T sensor is extremely durable, and may be used many times during its long lifespan. The medical grade silicone can be easily cleaned with widely-available disinfectant solutions

Made to last

The M1191T sensor is extremely durable, and may be used many times during its long lifespan. The medical grade silicone can be easily cleaned with widely-available disinfectant solutions
Efficient transfer

Mid-point connector

The M1191T sensor’s mid-point connector makes it easy and efficient to continue using the sensor as patients move among bedside, transport, and mobile monitors. Simply disconnect the monitor at the T-connector and change monitors without creating a long, unmanageable cable length.

Mid-point connector

The M1191T sensor’s mid-point connector makes it easy and efficient to continue using the sensor as patients move among bedside, transport, and mobile monitors. Simply disconnect the monitor at the T-connector and change monitors without creating a long, unmanageable cable length.

Mid-point connector

The M1191T sensor’s mid-point connector makes it easy and efficient to continue using the sensor as patients move among bedside, transport, and mobile monitors. Simply disconnect the monitor at the T-connector and change monitors without creating a long, unmanageable cable length.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Documentatie

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >50 kg (>110lb)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
SpO₂ sensor
SpO₂ sensor
Cable length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Product details
Product details
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A, M1943AL, M4787A
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
SpO₂ sensor
SpO₂ sensor
Cable length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Bekijk alle specificaties
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >50 kg (>110lb)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
SpO₂ sensor
SpO₂ sensor
Cable length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Product details
Product details
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A, M1943AL, M4787A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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