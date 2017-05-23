The Philips M1191T SpO₂ glove sensor features a mid-point connector for efficient transfer from a bedside to a transport or mobile patient monitor. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). This durable, comfortable sensor is manufactured without latex and supports cost-effective oxygen saturation measurement.
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|Patient Application
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|Application Site
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Cable length
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
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|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Cable length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Cable length
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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