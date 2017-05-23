Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor with mid-point connector Pulse oximetry supplies

The Philips M1191T SpO₂ glove sensor features a mid-point connector for efficient transfer from a bedside to a transport or mobile patient monitor. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). This durable, comfortable sensor is manufactured without latex and supports cost-effective oxygen saturation measurement.