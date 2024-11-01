The reusable Philips glove finger SpO₂ sensor is specifically designed for small fingers, and fits pediatric and small adult patients weighing 15-50 kg (33-110 lbs). Its durable, silicone form is manufactured without latex. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.* *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
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|Product type
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|CE certified
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|Package weight
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|Packaging unit
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|Sterile or non-sterile
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|Shelf life
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|Replaces product
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|Patient Application
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|Application Site
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|Recommended Patient Weight
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|Adapter Cable Compatibility
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|Cable Length
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
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|Product type
|
|CE certified
|
|Replaces product
|
|Product type
|
|CE certified
|
|Package weight
|
|Packaging unit
|
|Sterile or non-sterile
|
|Shelf life
|
|Replaces product
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
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