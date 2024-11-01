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Reusable, pediatric/small adult SpO₂ glove sensor M1192A / 989803205871

Pulse oximetry supplies

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The reusable Philips glove finger SpO₂ sensor is specifically designed for small fingers, and fits pediatric and small adult patients weighing 15-50 kg (33-110 lbs). Its durable, silicone form is manufactured without latex. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.* *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

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Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
  • Reduces signal interference
  • Rigorously tested
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product type
  • Sensor
CE certified
  • Yes
Package weight
  • 0.045 kg
Packaging unit
  • 1 sensor
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Shelf life
  • None
Product details
Product details
Replaces product
  • 989803103231 (M1192a)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 15 - 50 kg (33 - 110 lbs)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Product details
Product details
Product type
  • Sensor
CE certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Replaces product
  • 989803103231 (M1192a)
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product type
  • Sensor
CE certified
  • Yes
Package weight
  • 0.045 kg
Packaging unit
  • 1 sensor
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Shelf life
  • None
Product details
Product details
Replaces product
  • 989803103231 (M1192a)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 15 - 50 kg (33 - 110 lbs)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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