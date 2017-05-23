The Philips pulse oximetry sensor delivers continuous, noninvasive measurement of arterial oxygen saturation. Designed for multi-day, single-patient use, the wrap sensor is made of soft and flexible material and is manufactured without latex. It can be placed around the hand or foot to measure pulse oximetry on patients weighing less than 3 kg (6.6 lbs), as well as on the big toe or thumb of children from 10-20 kg (22-44 lbs), and on any finger except the thumb on patients over 40 kg (88 lbs).
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Multiple applications
The SpO₂ sensor can be used for a wide variety of applications and patients from neonates to adults. This versatility makes the M1133A SpO₂ sensor a useful addition to your sensor inventory.
Comfortable
Well-ventilated and made of a soft, flexible material, the SpO₂ sensor delivers patient comfort.
Reduces signal interference
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Multiple applications
The SpO₂ sensor can be used for a wide variety of applications and patients from neonates to adults. This versatility makes the M1133A SpO₂ sensor a useful addition to your sensor inventory.
Comfortable
Well-ventilated and made of a soft, flexible material, the SpO₂ sensor delivers patient comfort.
Finger (Adult); Big Toe/Thumb (Child); Foot/Hand (Neonate)
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
