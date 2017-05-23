Zoektermen

Single-patient, neonatal/infant/adult SpO₂ wrap sensor M1133A / 989803205851

Pulse oximetry supplies

The Philips pulse oximetry sensor delivers continuous, noninvasive measurement of arterial oxygen saturation. Designed for multi-day, single-patient use, the wrap sensor is made of soft and flexible material and is manufactured without latex. It can be placed around the hand or foot to measure pulse oximetry on patients weighing less than 3 kg (6.6 lbs), as well as on the big toe or thumb of children from 10-20 kg (22-44 lbs), and on any finger except the thumb on patients over 40 kg (88 lbs).

Kenmerken
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Multiple applications

Accommodates patients from neonates to adults

The SpO₂ sensor can be used for a wide variety of applications and patients from neonates to adults. This versatility makes the M1133A SpO₂ sensor a useful addition to your sensor inventory.

Comfortable

Soft and flexible

Well-ventilated and made of a soft, flexible material, the SpO₂ sensor delivers patient comfort.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Accommodates patients from neonates to adults

The SpO₂ sensor can be used for a wide variety of applications and patients from neonates to adults. This versatility makes the M1133A SpO₂ sensor a useful addition to your sensor inventory.

Soft and flexible

Well-ventilated and made of a soft, flexible material, the SpO₂ sensor delivers patient comfort.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child; Adult
Recommended patient weight
  • &lt;3 kg; 10-20 kg; >40 kg
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A,
  • M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • .959 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Product category
  • SpO₂
Product type
  • Sensor
Packaging unit
  • 20 sensors
Adapter cable compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-patient use
Application site
  • Finger (Adult); Big Toe/Thumb (Child); Foot/Hand (Neonate)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

