Avalon Toco+ MP is a new Transducer that measures contractions along with maternal pulse, fetal and maternal ECG. Our most revolutionary Transducer which improves coincidence detection by accurately measuring fetal and maternal ECG and maternal pulse without the need for any additional SpO2 or MECG sensor. It requires latest software L.3 on the Fetal Monitor.
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|Operating temperature
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|Operating humidity
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|Operating Altitude
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|Operating temperature
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|Operating humidity
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Operating humidity
|
|Operating Altitude
|
|Storage/transportation temperature
|
|Storage/transportation humidity
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|Storage/transportation altitude
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