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Arrêté
Authentique espresso italien
La machine espresso manuelle Gaggia Classic allie tradition et qualité Espresso, dans un boîtier intemporel en acier inoxydable. Elle est équipée d'un groupe café en laiton chromé avec vanne à solénoïde et porte-filtre professionnel.
Gaggia Classic
Inox
Le porte-filtre pressurisé de votre machine Gaggia permet d'obtenir un espresso à la crème parfaite.
Lorsque vous éteignez la machine espresso Gaggia, la vanne à solénoïde dépressurise entièrement l'eau, ce qui permet au palet de marc de sécher. Ainsi, l'appareil est plus facile à nettoyer après la préparation d'un espresso.
Les machines manuelles Gaggia sont équipées d'un filtre à café moulu pour 1 ou 2 tasses, et d'un filtre spécial dosettes ESE (Easy Serve Espresso). Ces dosettes ESE parfaitement calibrées facilitent l'utilisation d'une machine espresso manuelle.
Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils
Accéder à Pièces détachées et accessoires
Récompenses
4.4
sur 6
7
Avis
86%
recommandent ce produit
Deborah
27/10/2015
United Kingdom
Love it!
I am pretty particular when it comes to my coffee and I have no complaints about the Classic Gaggia. It is easy to use, no problem with frothing the milk, and I use it several times a day. I was a long time, happy pour-over coffee brewer, but really wanted a proper espresso machine so that I could enjoy lattes and cappuccinos. I researched many machines in this price range and the Classic Gaggia really came out on top; I have been very happy with its performance.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit RI9303/01 Manual Espresso machine
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit RI9303/01 Manual Espresso machine
Pinesman
27/10/2015
United Kingdom
Love it!
I am pretty particular when it comes to my coffee and I have no complaints about the Classic Gaggia. It is easy to use, no problem with frothing the milk, and I use it several times a day. I was a long time, happy pour-over coffee brewer, but really wanted a proper espresso machine so that I could enjoy lattes and cappuccinos. I researched many machines in this price range and the Classic Gaggia really came out on top; I have been very happy with its performance.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit RI9303/01 Manual Espresso machine
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit RI9303/01 Manual Espresso machine
CristianoSollini77
08/01/2015
Italia
la migliore da 30 anni ad oggi
Salve io posso dire di averla vissuta la stessa macchina ci ha servito per 30 anni caffè ottimi solo da poco tempo che lho sostituita e devo dire che questa rimane la migliore semplice nel progetto ma di alta qualità in tutti i sensi abbinata al suo macinino MDF e base si ha un minibar in casa di alta qualità esperienza unica consigliatissima
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit RI9303/01 Macchina da caffè manuale
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit RI9303/01 Macchina da caffè manuale