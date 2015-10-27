If you like coffee and are used to the modern pressurized or pod-type coffee making, this machine will change how you view coffee. You have to get used to how to make a coffee, water temp, grinding, tamping etc. When you have mastered that, you will never go back. This machine is simple in principle and design and is there to make a great drink, as opposed to looking pretty. I have turned down several modern pod-type machine because the coffee they produce is just not good enough. Also, bean to cup machines suffer but this machine will reward always. It is for coffee lovers and despite the price, one of the best manuals I have ever used and some of the best coffee comes from it too.