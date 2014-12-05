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Arrêté
CED780/12
Vivez la musique en direct avec la vidéo en voiture
Profitez d'un son de qualité supérieure pour vos vidéos et votre musique provenant de multiples sources, ainsi que de la diffusion via Bluetooth®, grâce aux technologies audio Philips. Le système de navigation intégré vous guide facilement jusqu'à votre destination.
Écran tactile WVGA de 17.8 cm (7")
Bluetooth
Le lecteur Philips est compatible avec la plupart des DVD et CD disponibles sur le marché. Un lecteur de DVD+/-R accepte les deux formats de DVD inscriptibles courants. De même, un lecteur de DVD+/-RW accepte les deux formats de DVD réinscriptibles courants. Un SVCD (Super Video CD) offre une qualité d'image bien supérieure à celle d'un VCD, car sa résolution est meilleure. Les MPEG4 sont conçus pour délivrer une vidéo de qualité DVD (MPEG-2), avec un débit et une taille de fichier inférieurs. Le codec DivX est une technologie de compression vidéo avancée basée sur la norme MPEG4. Il permet de réduire la taille des vidéos numériques tout en maintenant une qualité d'image élevée.
La fonctionnalité mains libres Bluetooth® vous permet d'utiliser votre téléphone portable sans danger pendant que vous conduisez afin de ne rater aucun appel. Avec le récepteur Bluetooth® intégré, votre système audio pour voiture peut diffuser directement les fichiers musicaux de votre téléphone.
Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils
3.9
sur 6
14
Avis
Johnny80
05/12/2014
France
Autoradio complet
Excellent produit a prix très raisonnable . Fini les contravention avec le téléphone au volant grâce au kit main libre de bonne qualité. Un Son puissant et net. La Navigation et TOP seul petit bémol ,les mise a jours pas facile a trouver. Menu facile En résumé ,je le recommande !
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Système audio/vidéo pour voiture
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Système audio/vidéo pour voiture
bnjvh5467547
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system
Octopeye
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system