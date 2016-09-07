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Arrêté

ADR610Caméra embarquée pour voiture

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Avis

Votre protecteur routier personnel

Conduisez de manière sécurisée : l'enregistreur de conduite Philips pour automobile est avec vous en cas de problème. Vous pouvez compter sur ses fonctions automatiques intelligentes et ses excellentes performances vidéo pour obtenir des preuves indiscutables lorsque vous en avez besoin.

Voir tous les avantages

avec détecteur de collision et alerte anti-fatigue

Votre protecteur routier personnel

  • Résolution Full HD 1080p

  • Détecteur automatique de collision

  • Indice de fatigue et alerte conducteur

Enregistrement automatique au démarrage du véhicule

Enregistrement automatique au démarrage du véhicule

Dès que vous démarrez votre véhicule, l'enregistreur de conduite se met automatiquement en marche.

Détecteur de collision et enregistrement d'urgence automatique

Détecteur de collision et enregistrement d'urgence automatique

En cas de collision, un enregistrement d'urgence est automatiquement sauvegardé afin de conserver les preuves et d'éviter d'écraser le contenu concerné.

Indice de fatigue et alerte conducteur

Indice de fatigue et alerte conducteur

L'indice de fatigue indique l'évolution de la fatigue du conducteur. L'appareil lance un avertissement visuel et sonore lorsqu'il est conseillé que le conducteur se repose.

Spécificités Techniques

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Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.5

sur 6

2

Avis

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Cet avis concerne le produit ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Cet avis concerne le produit ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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