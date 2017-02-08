ProductenPhilips ondersteuning
nl/fr

Betaal later met Klarna

Registreer en krijg €10,- korting

Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-

30 dagen retourgarantie

Alle series

  • Orthodontisch, BPA-vrij
  • Orthodontisch, BPA-vrij

Niet meer leverbaar

Philips AventModieuze fopspenen

SCF172/20

4.6
| (42) Reviews & awards | 90% beveelt dit product aan
Orthodontisch, BPA-vrij
Philips Avent orthodontische, samenknijpbare en symmetrische spenen houden rekening met de natuurlijke ontwikkeling van het gehemelte, de tandjes en het tandvlees van je baby. Alle Philips Avent-fopspenen zijn gemaakt van siliconen en zijn smaak- en geurvrij. Kleuren kunnen variëren.
Bekijk alle voordelen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders wereldwijd1

Heldere, kleurrijke afbeeldingen van dieren voor alle leeftijden.

Orthodontisch, BPA-vrij

  • 0-3 maanden

  • Bevat geen BPA

Orthodontische, symmetrische samenvouwbare speen

Orthodontische, symmetrische samenvouwbare speen

De platte, druppelvormige symmetrische spenen van Philips Avent respecteren de natuurlijke ontwikkeling van het gehemelte, de tandjes en het tandvlees van je baby, zelfs als de fopspeen ondersteboven raakt in de mond.

Gebruiksvriendelijke siliconenspenen

Gebruiksvriendelijke siliconenspenen

De siliconenspeen van Philips Avent is smaak- en geurloos, en wordt daarom gemakkelijker geaccepteerd door je baby. Het materiaal is glad, transparant en eenvoudig schoon te maken, en gaat niet plakken. De speen is sterk, gaat lang mee en vervormt en verkleurt niet na verloop van tijd.

Makkelijk te bevestigen beschermkapje

Makkelijk te bevestigen beschermkapje

Voor de hygiënische bescherming van gesteriliseerde spenen

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.6

van 5

42

Reviews & awards

90%

beveelt dit product aan

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Meld u aan voor de Philips-nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Als eerste toegang tot speciale aanbiedingen.
  • Tips voor een gezonde levensstijl.

Ik wil graag promotionele communicatie ontvangen – gebaseerd op mijn voorkeuren en gedrag – over Philips-producten, diensten, evenementen en aanbiedingen. Ik kan me op elk moment eenvoudig afmelden!

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Als eerste toegang tot speciale aanbiedingen.
  • Tips voor een gezonde levensstijl.
Voorwaarden

  1. Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 8.139 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2024. 

  1. Hang de fopspeen niet met een koord rond de nek van het kind wegens verstikkingsgevaar.

  2. 9 van de 10 baby's accepteert de Philips Avent-fopspeen (online getest onder 100 moeders, Verenigd Koninkrijk, 2012)