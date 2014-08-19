Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
BT100W/00
Houd uw muziek bij de hand
Geniet van mobiele compactheid, fantastisch geluid en een brede keuze aan kleuren. Met draadloze streaming via ingebouwde Bluetooth is de BT100 is ideaal voor de modebewuste reiziger in ieder van ons.
Bluetooth®
Ingebouwde microfoon voor oproepen
Oplaadbare batterij
2 W
Speel uw muziek luid af - wanneer dan ook, overal. De ingebouwde oplaadbare batterij laat u genieten van uw persoonlijke muziek zonder wirwar van netsnoeren en speurtochten naar een stopcontact. Geniet nu van geweldige muziek met de vrijheid van draagbaarheid.
Bluetooth is een draadloze communicatietechnologie met een kort bereik, die zowel robuust als energiezuinig is. De technologie maakt een eenvoudige draadloze verbinding mogelijk met iPod/iPhone/iPad en andere Bluetooth-apparaten, zoals smartphones, tablets of zelfs laptops. Zo luistert u eenvoudig en draadloos naar uw favoriete muziek en krijgt u prachtig geluid van video's of games via deze luidspreker.
3.8
van 5
41
Reviews & awards
Dewitte61
19/08/2014
Nederland
Geweldig geluid voor op je hotelkamer
Prima apparaat qua prijs en kwaliteit . Echt een aanrader om te hebben.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B draadloze draagbare luidspreker
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B draadloze draagbare luidspreker
Jazz12
29/12/2017
United Kingdom
Great little speaker
I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B wireless portable speaker
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B wireless portable speaker
Minip
05/09/2014
United Kingdom
Impressive
For the size it's incredibly impressive. Was surprised to get such well rounded sound from such a small device. As you would expect highs can be tinny in places and lows a little muddy and distorted but this should be expected from a speaker of this size. In terms of style and build quality both favour well. It's a little bit plastic-y for my liking but overall a very good little speaker.
Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100W wireless portable speaker
Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100W wireless portable speaker