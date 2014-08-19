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draadloze draagbare luidspreker

BT100W/00

3.8

| (41) Reviews & awards

Houd uw muziek bij de hand

Geniet van mobiele compactheid, fantastisch geluid en een brede keuze aan kleuren. Met draadloze streaming via ingebouwde Bluetooth is de BT100 is ideaal voor de modebewuste reiziger in ieder van ons.

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Houd uw muziek bij de hand

  • Bluetooth®

  • Ingebouwde microfoon voor oproepen

  • Oplaadbare batterij

  • 2 W

Geavanceerde audioprestaties met een compact ontwerp

Ingebouwde oplaadbare batterij zodat u overal muziek kunt afspelen

Ingebouwde oplaadbare batterij zodat u overal muziek kunt afspelen

Speel uw muziek luid af - wanneer dan ook, overal. De ingebouwde oplaadbare batterij laat u genieten van uw persoonlijke muziek zonder wirwar van netsnoeren en speurtochten naar een stopcontact. Geniet nu van geweldige muziek met de vrijheid van draagbaarheid.

Draadloos muziek streamen via Bluetooth

Draadloos muziek streamen via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is een draadloze communicatietechnologie met een kort bereik, die zowel robuust als energiezuinig is. De technologie maakt een eenvoudige draadloze verbinding mogelijk met iPod/iPhone/iPad en andere Bluetooth-apparaten, zoals smartphones, tablets of zelfs laptops. Zo luistert u eenvoudig en draadloos naar uw favoriete muziek en krijgt u prachtig geluid van video's of games via deze luidspreker.

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3.8

van 5

41

Reviews & awards

19/08/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig geluid voor op je hotelkamer

Prima apparaat qua prijs en kwaliteit . Echt een aanrader om te hebben.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B draadloze draagbare luidspreker

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B draadloze draagbare luidspreker

29/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little speaker

I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B wireless portable speaker

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100B wireless portable speaker

05/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressive

For the size it's incredibly impressive. Was surprised to get such well rounded sound from such a small device. As you would expect highs can be tinny in places and lows a little muddy and distorted but this should be expected from a speaker of this size. In terms of style and build quality both favour well. It's a little bit plastic-y for my liking but overall a very good little speaker.

Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100W wireless portable speaker

Deze review is gemaakt voor BT100W wireless portable speaker

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