I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.