Minerale ionen beschermen uw haar tegen ultraviolette straling. Er komen minerale ionen uit de föhn en deze blijven aan het oppervlak van je haar plakken, waardoor de kans op oppervlakkige schade van het haar door ultraviolette straling wordt verminderd.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.