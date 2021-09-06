Kan ik de Philips-haarstyler gebruiken op nat haar?
Kijk hier als je wil weten of je je Philips-krultang of -stijltang op nat haar kunt gebruiken.
Nat of vochtig haar in model brengen
We raden aan je Philips-haarstyler op droog haar te gebruiken. Dit komt doordat nat haar gevoeliger is voor schade wanneer je het stylet bij hoge temperaturen. Ontkrullen van nat haar levert niet het gewenste resultaat op en beschadigt je haar. Daarnaast loop je risico een elektrische schok te krijgen als je elektrische producten op nat haar probeert te gebruiken. Raadpleeg de gebruiksaanwijzing of neem contact met ons op voor meer instructies en waarschuwingen over het gebruik van je Philips-haarstyler.
