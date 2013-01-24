Verander de manier waarop patiënten omgaan met diensten, verbeter de efficiëntie en coördinatie van zorg, en ondersteun mensen bij het onderhouden van hun gezondheid en welzijn.
Philips ICCA (IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia, IntelliSpace kritieke zorg en anesthesie) is een geavanceerde oplossing voor klinische besluitvorming en documentatie. ICCA is specifiek bedoeld voor de complexe kritieke zorgomgeving, werkt samen met andere documentatiesystemen en biedt interoperabiliteit die patiëntdocumentatie gedurende de gehele zorgperiode mogelijk maakt.
We voegen patiëntgegevens samen en vertalen deze naar zinvolle informatie voor leveranciers. Zo kunnen ze altijd bepalen welke patiënten het grootste risico lopen en kunnen ze vervolgens die patiënten de juiste middelen toewijzen.
De acute-telezorgplatformen van Philips combineren mensen, processen en technologieën om een team van IC-artsen en IC-verpleegkundigen in staat te stellen patiënten op de intensive care op afstand te bewaken, ongeacht de locatie van de patiënt. Dit minimaliseert zorgkosten en verbetert de communicatie en samenwerking tussen medewerkers.
Referenties
* Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 1 juni 2011;305(21):2175–83.
Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 1 feb 2017;151(2):286–97.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand