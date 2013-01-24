Startpagina
    Klinische ondersteuning & informatiebronnen voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Krijg toegang tot ondersteuning voor producten, waaronder informatie over reiniging en desinfectie, videotutorials, en meer.
    Informatiebronnen over beademing en respiratoire zorg
    Informatiebronnen over kritieke zorg en patiëntbewaking
    Reiniging en desinfectie bij kritieke zorg & patiëntbewaking
    Informatiebronnen over diagnostische beeldvorming en reinigingsinstructies
    Echografie-informatiebronnen en reinigingsinstructies

    covid

    Producten en diensten voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Ontdek een uitgebreid portfolio van product- en dienstenoplossingen voor de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten.
    Beademing & respiratoire zorg
    Thuisscreening & patiëntbewaking op afstand
    Diagnostische beeldvorming
    Onderhoud van apparatuur & service op afstand
    Patiëntbewaking en defibrillatie
    Tele-ICU & kritieke zorg op afstand
    Echografie

    Echografie in de strijd tegen COVID-19

    Bekijk het echografieportfolio
    Echografie is waardevoller dan ooit door de steeds grotere rol die dit specialisme speelt in de strijd tegen COVID-19. Philips biedt een breed scala aan echografiesystemen voor het beoordelen en behandelen van aan COVID-19 gerelateerde long- en hartcomplicaties.
    Raadpleeg de beeldvormingsinstructies en informatie over COVID-19 van Philips Ultrasound

    Trainingen en hulpmiddelen voor echografie

    Longechografieserie van Dr. Sara Nikravan

    Video's

    Referentiedocumenten en informatiebronnen

    Documenten

    Reinigingsinstructies voor echografie
    POC-oplossingen voor beeldvorming van long en hart
    Snelgids voor longechografie
    Tutorial longechografie

    Gerichte echocardiografie

    Documenten

    Online training QLab CV (e-learning beschikbaar tot 17 mei 2020)
    Introductie tot transthoracale echo
    Snelgids introductie tot transthoracale echo
    POC-echo bij longembolie
    Gerichte echo-evaluatie van LV-functie

    Andere aandachtsgebieden

    Documenten

    Gerichte echografie voor luchtwegbeheersing
    Ultrasoundgestuurde centraal veneuze katheterisatie
    Gerichte echografie voor DVT

    Externe bronnen en informatie

    Informatiebronnen

    ASE-informatiebronnen over COVID-19
    ESC-informatiebronnen over COVID-19 en cardiologie
    Een echografie-onderzoek van de longen uitvoeren
    Echografie-onderzoek bij virale longontsteking
    ASE-verklaring over de bescherming van patiënten en dienstverleners op het gebied van echocardiografie

    Aanvullende trainingsmogelijkheden van Philips Ultrasound

    Informatiebronnen

    Ultrasoundtraining

    Neem contact op met uw expert in klinische dienstverlening of vertegenwoordiger van Philips Ultrasound:
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com ​

    Algemene verzoeken +1-800-229-6417/Lumify specifieke verzoeken +1-844-695-8643.

    Overwegingen voor artsen die spoedeisende en kritieke zorg verlenen

    Echografie kan worden gebruikt als hulpmiddel om bevindingen te identificeren die passen bij COIVD-19, de ernst van de ziekte te beoordelen en te helpen patiënten te bewaken en behandelen door snelle en nauwkeurige beoordeling van de hart- en longstatus mogelijk te maken.
    Mogelijke bevindingen van longechografie bij patiënten met COVID-19 zijn onder meer:
    • Verdikking en/of onregelmatigheden in de pleurale lijn
    • B-lijnen
    • Subpleurale consolidaties
    Gerichte cardiale echo-onderzoeken bij COVID-19-patiënten kunnen helpen bij het identificeren van:
    • Grootte en functie van het linkerventrikel
    • Grootte en functie van het rechterventrikel
    • Aanwezigheid van pericardiale effusie en aanwijzingen voor tamponade
    • Beoordeling van de volumestatus van de vena cava inferior ter ondersteuning van het vochtbeleid
    Bekijk de galerij met klinische beelden

    Overwegingen voor cardiologen en echografen

    Philips Ultrasound werkt samen met cardiologen en echografen om best practices voor hartonderzoeken te identificeren en te delen. De feedback van artsen aan Philips heeft de nadruk gelegd op de aandacht voor veiligheid tijdens beeldvorming, het vastleggen van de meest relevante beelden en gegevens, en een effectieve follow-upanalyse.
    pictogram aandachtsgebieden
    Aandachtsgebieden
    Hoewel er nog lang geen volledig beeld is van de hartschade die wordt veroorzaakt door COVID-19 hebben cardiologen symptomen en complicaties van longontstekingen aangewezen als belangrijke mogelijke aandachtsgebieden, met name myocarditis, longembolie en het risico op een acuut myocardinfarct.
    pictogram acquisitiefocus
    Acquisitiefocus
    Volgens de aanbevelingen van de American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) zouden bij echocardiografie de volgende hartparameters moeten worden verkregen om de ziekteprogressie en hemodynamische status van patiënten met COVID-19 te bewaken: functie van de linkerkant van het hart, functie van de rechterkant van het hart, cardiale hemodynamiek en tekenen van pericardiale effusie. Beoordeling van de rechterhartfunctie is belangrijk vanwege het mogelijke ontstaan van kortdurende longziekten of acute myocarditis, waardoor pulmonale hypertensie en acuut falen van de rechterkant van het hart kunnen ontstaan.
    veiligheidspictogram
    Veiligheid
    Voorzorgsmaatregelen met het oog op de veiligheid van zowel de zorgverlener als de patiënt hebben de hoogste prioriteit. Artsen hebben benadrukt dat met name het gebruik van de juiste persoonlijke beschermingsmiddelen en criteria voor het gebruik van TEE en minimalisatie van de onderzoekstijd cruciaal zijn. We adviseren het onderzoek zorgvuldig voor te bereiden en protocollen en technieken zoals 3D toe te passen, die de noodzaak van meerdere acquisities en wijziging van de transducerpositionering beperken. Voor zover mogelijk moeten metingen worden uitgevoerd op een afzonderlijk werkstation, of nadat de patiënt de onderzoeksruimte heeft verlaten.
    follow-uppictogram
    Follow-up
    Zorgverleners moeten ook rekening houden met de noodzaak van bewakings- en follow-uponderzoeken bij COVID-19-patiënten. De toepassing van consistente en reproduceerbare technieken en metingen is nuttig voor vergelijkingen. Sommige cardiologen adviseren ook identificatie of tagging van patiënten als COVID-19-patiënt in het patiëntendossier om opvragen en analyseren in de toekomst te vergemakkelijken.

    Reiniging en desinfectie van echografiesystemen | download de handleiding ›

    Galerij met klinische beelden

    Webinars en evenementen over COVID-19

    Point-of-care-echografie (POCUS) op de spoedeisende hulp voor COVID-19 met Dr. Rachel Liu
    Opname bekijken
    Longechografie deel 1 met Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Opname bekijken
    Longechografie deel 2 met Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Opname bekijken
    Webinar longechografie en vraag & antwoord-sessie met Dr. Sara Nikravan
    Opname bekijken
    Veranderende hartdynamiek bij COVID-19-patiënten: ervaringen uit de VS en Europa
    Opname bekijken
    Infectiebestrijding op de spoedeisende hulp voor COVID-19 met Dr. Arun Nagdev
    Opname bekijken
    ASE-verklaring over de bescherming van patiënten en dienstverleners op het gebied van echocardiografie tijdens de COVID-19-pandemie
    Opname bekijken
    De praktische basis van point-of-care-echografie: de 5E's van COVID-19
    Opname bekijken
    Echocardiografische benadering voor de beoordeling van patiënten met vermoede myocarditis
    Opname bekijken

    Philips Ultrasound is uw bondgenoot in de strijd tegen COVID-19


    (Opmerking: de producten zijn mogelijk niet in alle regio’s verkrijgbaar. Neem contact op met uw lokale Philips-vertegenwoordiger voor informatie over de volledige beschikbaarheid van het portfolio.)
    Met systemen die eenvoudig kunnen worden gereinigd en die hoogwaardige beeldvorming bieden, helpt de technologie van Philips Ultrasound artsen om long- en hartaandoeningen bij COVID-19 patiënten tijdig en op betrouwbare wijze te beoordelen en te behandelen.
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      795098
      Product bekijken
      EPIQ Premium cardiology ultrasound system

      EPIQ CVx

      Premium cardiology ultrasound system
      • Exceptional imaging with the OLED monitor & TrueVue realistic light rendering
      • Improved exam efficiencies with configurable UI and real time image alignment in 3D
      • 3D LV, LA and RV chamber quantifications powered by advanced automation
      795231
      Product bekijken
      InnoSight Compact ultrasound system

      InnoSight  

      Compact ultrasound system
      • High quality imaging
      • Enhanced mobility
      • Simplicity - Intuitive user interface
      795001
      Product bekijken
      Affiniti Ultrasound system

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasound system
      • It understands your every day
      • Designed for balance
      • Workflow meets wow
      795210
      Product bekijken
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Product bekijken
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      795090CC
      Product bekijken

    Wij staan u bij

    georganiseerd

    Georganiseerd om te helpen

     
    We hebben onze resources en mogelijkheden op elkaar afgestemd om zorgsystemen sneller toegang te kunnen geven tot informatie en zorgoplossingen, zodat een optimale patiëntenzorg kan worden geboden.
    aanpassen

    Actief aanpassen

     
    We passen onze producten en technologieën aan en ontwikkelen deze verder om u te helpen om te gaan met de complexiteit van de ziekte, patiëntenpopulaties en zorgomstandigheden.
    verbindingen

    Verbindingen maken

     
    We benutten onze infrastructuur en platformen om zorgteams met elkaar te verbinden en zorgsystemen zo efficiënt mogelijk te laten communiceren terwijl ze de voorbereiding, respons en herstelinspanningen zo goed mogelijk uitvoeren.

