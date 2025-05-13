Arteriovenous TRANCE (AV TRANCE) is a non-contrast angiography and/or venography technique that promotes patient comfort and enables the evaluation of the vascular anatomy and its pathophysiology across multiple regions using relaxation times as endogenous contrast. AV TRANCE is a 3D, free-breathing, flow independent MRA technique and allows single-click planning.
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