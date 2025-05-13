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Easy Scan Plan - cardiac

MR Clinical applications

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Easy Scan Plan is a planning solution that significantly simplifies the cardiac planning workflow. With one 3D survey scan you can view and plan the required cardiac orientations. It is especially useful for complex procedures, such as double-oblique planning. Easy Scan Plan offers simplified cardiac planning for technologists and reduces the number of breath holds required from the patient. Additionally, it is a versatile solution that can be used for all cardiac patients, including complex cases like congenital heart disease.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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