Zoektermen

NL
FR
Nieuw

SENC & MyoStrain

MR Clinical Applications

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure.¹ By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured. The Fast-SENC sequence uses through-plane spatial modulation of magnetization and therefore enables pixelwise strain measurement inside the heart muscle. The data is then being processed and analyzed with MyoStrain software which generates a clinical report. With the combination of Philips Fast-SENC and MyoStrain early dysfunction of heart failure can be detected across 48 segments of the heart² in 10 minutes.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 Montenbruck M, et al. ESC Congress 2019. nr P600.
  • 2 Korosoglou G, et al. ESC Heart Failure. 2019 Aug;6(4):548-602.
  • 3 Using third party Myocardial Solutions (MyoStrain) software.
  • The application described on this page is subject to availability depending on country regulatory approvals and system compatibility. Please contact your local Philips representative.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.