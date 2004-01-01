Redefining imaging innovation. Again. Built on Azurion with clinically proven ClarityIQ, SmartIQ brings content aware imaging to coronary procedures. It securely distinguishes clinically relevant detail from background noise to deliver exceptional image precision. SmartIQ is also designed to reduce X-ray and contrast dose. From routine to complex procedures, it aims to provide you with the reassurance that the X-ray dose and contrast levels are optimal. Lastly, SmartIQ is developed hand-in-hand with clinicians, enabling you to unlock the full potential of your Azurion.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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See with confidence
See with confidence
See with confidence
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Built-in safeguard
Built-in safeguard
Built-in safeguard
Built-in safeguard
Control over patient radiation
Control over patient radiation
Control over patient radiation
Control over patient radiation
See with confidence
See with confidence
See with confidence
See with confidence
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Unlock your Azurion's full potential
Built-in safeguard
Built-in safeguard
Built-in safeguard
Built-in safeguard
Control over patient radiation
Control over patient radiation
Control over patient radiation
Control over patient radiation
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and well-being.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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