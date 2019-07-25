The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and wellbeing.
Real-time dose feedback
The DoseAware family delivers real-time dose feedback for the interventional suite that makes it easy for staff to monitor and track radiation exposure during their shift. The information that DoseAware provides during and after procedures is designed to increase radiation awareness for people who work in X-ray environments and to promote healthy working practices.
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend makes real-time dose measurement even more precise and useful in a single display. It gives immediate feedback on scattered X-ray dose per procedure to help staff continually learn and improve their behavior. It also reminds staff to better protect themselves at certain moments during procedures, and helps them easily identify trends in exposure levels.
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
This smart badge measures scatter radiation and transmits this data to the Base Station (DoseAware) or dosimetry hub (DoseAware Xtend) to be visualized. The latest release of the PDM features a replaceable battery, improved electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) immunity and measurement specifications, an automatic sleep mode, and a direct USB connection to the computer.
Dosimetry hub
The Dosimetry hub is mounted on the lab ceiling. It receives dosimetry information from all PDMs within range and enables connectivity with our DoseWise Portal¹ dose reporting tool. It offers live view capabilities via monitors such as FlexVision or your web browser, and is protected by advanced security features for peace of mind and reliable, traceable data flows.
Base Station
DoseAware uses an LCD touchscreen to display real-time dose data for all PDMs within range. It includes drill-down screens for more information on a particular PDM.
X-ray dose history information can be automatically retrieved from any Base Station or from any PDM via a connection cable, combined with Dose view software or Dose management software.
Feedback during procedures
During procedures, the DoseAware Xtend live screen provides extra information to guide staff behavior. It shows the real-time scattered X-ray dose per hour as a colored bar and the staff dose accumulated during the procedure in microsieverts (µSv). If lead shielding is not in place, an icon appears on the screen to remind staff to take measures to manage X-ray exposure.
Dose view software
This PC software package is included with DoseAware and DoseAware Xtend. It connects to a PDM via a straightforward cable, and enables you to view data on a PC, change names assigned to PDMs, or reset PDMs.
Procedural dose review
After the procedure, the DoseAware Xtend review screen provides the cumulative amount of scattered X-ray dose received by each person for that procedure compared to the scatter dose in the room (reference dose). This helps staff better understand how their behavior during a specific procedure may have positively or negatively affected their X-ray exposure.
Dose management software
Our optional Dose management software collects all data for visualizing, reporting, exporting and archiving. It can be connected to multiple Base Stations (DoseAware) and/or multiple dosimetry hubs (DoseAware Xtend) via the hospital network.
Dose report generation
To make it easy for staff to track weekly or monthly X-ray dose exposure, DoseAware Xtend can send a dose report via email. It provides an overview of the cumulative X-ray scatter dose. Since this data is presented by procedure, it can help users identify micro and macro trends in radiation exposure, by criteria such as type of procedure, time of day, and room.
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend makes real-time dose measurement even more precise and useful in a single display. It gives immediate feedback on scattered X-ray dose per procedure to help staff continually learn and improve their behavior. It also reminds staff to better protect themselves at certain moments during procedures, and helps them easily identify trends in exposure levels.
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
This smart badge measures scatter radiation and transmits this data to the Base Station (DoseAware) or dosimetry hub (DoseAware Xtend) to be visualized. The latest release of the PDM features a replaceable battery, improved electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) immunity and measurement specifications, an automatic sleep mode, and a direct USB connection to the computer.
Dosimetry hub
The Dosimetry hub is mounted on the lab ceiling. It receives dosimetry information from all PDMs within range and enables connectivity with our DoseWise Portal¹ dose reporting tool. It offers live view capabilities via monitors such as FlexVision or your web browser, and is protected by advanced security features for peace of mind and reliable, traceable data flows.
Base Station
DoseAware uses an LCD touchscreen to display real-time dose data for all PDMs within range. It includes drill-down screens for more information on a particular PDM.
X-ray dose history information can be automatically retrieved from any Base Station or from any PDM via a connection cable, combined with Dose view software or Dose management software.
Feedback during procedures
During procedures, the DoseAware Xtend live screen provides extra information to guide staff behavior. It shows the real-time scattered X-ray dose per hour as a colored bar and the staff dose accumulated during the procedure in microsieverts (µSv). If lead shielding is not in place, an icon appears on the screen to remind staff to take measures to manage X-ray exposure.
Dose view software
This PC software package is included with DoseAware and DoseAware Xtend. It connects to a PDM via a straightforward cable, and enables you to view data on a PC, change names assigned to PDMs, or reset PDMs.
Procedural dose review
After the procedure, the DoseAware Xtend review screen provides the cumulative amount of scattered X-ray dose received by each person for that procedure compared to the scatter dose in the room (reference dose). This helps staff better understand how their behavior during a specific procedure may have positively or negatively affected their X-ray exposure.
Dose management software
Our optional Dose management software collects all data for visualizing, reporting, exporting and archiving. It can be connected to multiple Base Stations (DoseAware) and/or multiple dosimetry hubs (DoseAware Xtend) via the hospital network.
Dose report generation
To make it easy for staff to track weekly or monthly X-ray dose exposure, DoseAware Xtend can send a dose report via email. It provides an overview of the cumulative X-ray scatter dose. Since this data is presented by procedure, it can help users identify micro and macro trends in radiation exposure, by criteria such as type of procedure, time of day, and room.
¹ DoseWise Portal and DoseAware (Xtend) are not available in all markets. Please consult with your local Philips representative for more information.
