Compressed SENSE is a break-through acceleration technique speeding up not only sequences but your entire exam. This new paradigm in productivity requires a unique implementation, enabling 2D and 3D scans to be up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality¹. Compressed SENSE can be used in all anatomical contrasts and all anatomies.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.