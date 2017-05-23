O-MAR XD - MSK MR Clinical application

O-MAR XD (Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic implants) reduces in- and through-plane susceptibility artifacts¹ caused by metal implants² in most relevant image contrasts (T1w, T2w, PDw, and STIR), allowing you to improve visualization of more soft tissue and bone in the near vicinity of MR Conditional orthopedic implants as to offer post-operative MR imaging to patients with implants who could develop implant-related conditions.