Diffusion - Brain MR Clinical application

Single-shot EPI diffusion imaging (DWI) can be used for non-invasive assessment of tissue structure and to demonstrates pathology based on fluid motion states at the cellular level. Additional diffusion gradient pre-pulses can be applied with three diffusion directions and up to 16 b-values. Single-shot method is robust against motion. DWI images are provided plus ADC /eADC maps.