Spectroscopy - Brain

MR Clinical application

Complete set of single voxel, multi-voxel and multi-slice proton spectroscopy, fully integrated into the acquisition user interface. The combination of Turbo Spectroscopic Imaging, dS SENSE and anisotropic matrix can help you to reduce acquisition time. Includes SpectroView Analysis package for visualization and processing of all spectroscopic data.

