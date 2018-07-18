A coil designed for high signal uniformity throughout the shoulder joint, with excellent penetration into the labrum. The coil consists of a base plate and an adjustable shoulder cup which can be raised and pivoted for comfortable positioning. The dStream Shoulder 8ch coil features digital broadband data sampling in the coil. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provides enhanced SNR and dS SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance.
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