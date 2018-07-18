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dStream Shoulder 8ch coil

MR coil

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A coil designed for high signal uniformity throughout the shoulder joint, with excellent penetration into the labrum. The coil consists of a base plate and an adjustable shoulder cup which can be raised and pivoted for comfortable positioning. The dStream Shoulder 8ch coil features digital broadband data sampling in the coil. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provides enhanced SNR and dS SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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