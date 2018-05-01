A ski-boot-shaped coil designed for excellent coverage and high resolution visualization of the ankle and entire foot down to the toes. The coil design and element layout allow for either large field of view (FOV) imaging of the whole foot or small FOV high resolution imaging of ankle joints. The coil is easy to set up and can be used with the patient’s foot positioned vertically.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.