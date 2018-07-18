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dStream Wrist 8ch coil

MR coil

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The dStream Wrist 8ch coil is designed to closely fits the left or right wrist for high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and high resolution visualization of interosseous ligaments. This design provides the high SNR needed to acquire images with a small field of view (FOV). It has a one piece, ovoid, hinged design for easy patient set up. High quality imaging can be obtained with the coil at the patient’s side. The coil attaches to a rigid base plate for fixation to reduce patient motion.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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