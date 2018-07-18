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dStream Knee 8ch coil

MR coil

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The dStream Knee 8ch coil is designed for high resolution knee imaging, visualizing the cartilage structures and small ligaments. The coil can easily be adjusted as to comfortably fit the left or right knee. The coil conforms snugly to the anatomy for excellent signal-to-noise ratio. The coil can be slightly rotated relative to its base plate to ease coil setup and enhance patient comfort. The split design and single handle make the coil coil setup easy.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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