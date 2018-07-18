Zoektermen

NL
FR

dStream HeadNeckSpine

MR coil

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The dStream HeadNeckSpine is an integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro, and neurovascular related imaging. It includes the HeadNeck coil, combined with the dStream Posterior coil, integrated in the table, and dStream Base. The dStream digital RF architecture allows an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance. An open visual field is provided with a mirror. On wide bore systems, the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.