An easy and effective solution for bilateral breast imaging. The solution comprises a dedicated, comfortable positioning mattress and two large flexible general purpose coils. Combined with the dStream Posterior coil they allow bilateral coverage with up to 8 channels. Patient positioning is simple, with a high level of patient comfort.
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